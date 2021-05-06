PWHPA to hold week-long, 3-team tournament in Calgary

FILE — In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, goalie Shannon Szabados (1), of Canada, stares at the flying puck during the second period of the women's gold medal hockey game against the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Tyler Tumminia is leaving the door open should members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ever want to reach out to the National Women’s Hockey League in a bid to thaw what’s been a chilly relationship. PWHPA member and former Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados was skeptical. “Until I see a league in North America that I would want my daughter to play in, my stance with the PWHPA remains united to create a better opportunity for future generations,” Szabados wrote in a text. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)