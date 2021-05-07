Area colleges host graduation ceremonies with COVID-19 accommodations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College graduation ceremonies are officially underway.
Bethany Lutheran College hosted two in-person ceremonies today, which accommodated two guests per graduate.
In North Mankato, South Central College is preparing for a drive-up procession and virtual ceremony next week, with Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter holding their commencement a few days later. Gustavus graduates can attend their ceremony in-person, but no guests will be allowed.
Minnesota State University in Mankato is holding their third virtual commencement tomorrow at 8 a.m.
“At the same time, we’ve sent students a graduation box so that they can have their graduation cover, some MSU swag, and a letter congratulating them from President Davenport. We know it’s not what anyone wants, but we think it’s a pretty good, pretty fun family event for people to get together and recognize their graduate’s achievement,” said Matt Cecil, Ph.D., Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at MSU.
All ceremonies will be streamed virtually on the schools’ websites and social media.
