Authorities investigating Blue Earth camper fire

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Blue Earth are investigating the cause of a fire that caused one person to be airlifted to be treated for injuries.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call of a camper fire Friday morning at 701 West 1st Street in Blue Earth.
Authorities arrived on-scene to find 31-year-old Daniel Johnson lying in the grass across the street from where the fire had occurred.
Johnson told authorities he was in the camper when the fire had started. He was transported by ambulance to United Hospital in Blue Earth before being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns.
The fire remains under investigation by the Blue Earth Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.