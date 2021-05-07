Bank hostage suspect taken into custody

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Cloud Police say a man accused of holding five employees hostage at a bank has been captured after an hourslong standoff.
Officials say the suspect, 35-year-old Ray Reco McNeary, has a long criminal history. Police say McNeary was involved in a dispute at the bank yesterday afternoon and the branch manager called the police. Many people had run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage. Some were released by the suspect while others made a run for it.
The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door, and as he was running towards the door, both tactical units--ours from the St Cloud Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s tactical unit made a simultaneous entry and took the suspect into custody without incident,” says Chief Blair Anderson, St. Cloud Police.
Police say no hostages or members of law enforcement were hurt in the ordeal.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.