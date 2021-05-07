Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan, Hagedorn raises concerns

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — President Joe Biden made the case for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan in the reliably Republican state of Louisiana — directly challenging GOP lawmakers who say that low taxes for corporations and the wealthy will fuel economic growth.
Biden says infrastructure deficiencies cost the U.S.$160 billion per year in economic benefits and insists his plan will create more jobs for Americans.
The proposal also includes significant funding for clean energy to move toward carbon-free power and electrify transportation.
But some Republicans are voicing concern the proposal focuses too much on green energy.
“A lot of it is devoted to Green New Deal and very extreme, I would say, climate change type of initiatives a lot to the regular infrastructure; roads and bridges and things like that. As someone whose worked with folks across the aisle to complete projects like Highway 14, I’m all for infrastructure, but very concerned about the proposal,” Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said.
Biden’s infrastructure projects would be financed by higher corporate taxes. Negotiations are expected to pick up steam next week in Washington when Congress returns from recess.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.