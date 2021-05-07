Drummers Garden Center and Floral gives Mother’s Day gift ideas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for some last minute Mother’s Day gifts, Drummers Garden Center and Floral offers arrangements, gift cards and plenty of natural beauty and said annual flowers that will bloom all summer are a great idea.
”There’s many gifts for mom. It might be a perennial for her outside garden or it might be a patio planter for her deck. Maybe it’s a piece of garden décor. Inside we have wind chimes, spinners, all kinds of neat garden décor. Always something for mom, grandma,” landscape designer Johanna George said.
Drummers said if you are buying a basket, tub or other set of flowers, be aware of the evening forecast and bring them inside at night or cover them with a sheet.
Most annual flowers prefer night time temperatures of 50 and above.
