Federal grand jury indicts four former Minneapolis police officers

All four are accused of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air. The three-count indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. King, and Two Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao, and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.