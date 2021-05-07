First phase of easing restrictions in Minnesota takes effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Just in time for the weekend, bar and restaurant patrons can officially stay out a little later than usual.
The first step in the three-step timeline for the state’s easing of COVID restrictions goes into effect at noon Friday. Not only does it eliminate the mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants, but it also means face coverings are no longer required outdoors, except at large venues with over 500 people.
The state mask mandate is expected to end as soon as 70 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated, but no later than July 1.
