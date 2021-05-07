Governor Tim Walz signs privacy bill for lottery winners

By Kelsey Barchenger | May 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 1:16 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signing a privacy bill for lottery winners into law.

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers and was signed into law yesterday by the governor.

It keeps a winner’s name, or the name of a winner of a second chance drawing, private if they’ve won more than 10 thousand dollars. Names could be made public if winners provide written consent.

Before lottery officials had to publicly announce a winner’s name, city, the amount won, and where they bought the ticket.

Their phone number and address can still remain private.

