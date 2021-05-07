Governor Tim Walz signs privacy bill for lottery winners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signing a privacy bill for lottery winners into law.
It keeps a winner’s name, or the name of a winner of a second chance drawing, private if they’ve won more than 10 thousand dollars. Names could be made public if winners provide written consent.
Before lottery officials had to publicly announce a winner’s name, city, the amount won, and where they bought the ticket.
Their phone number and address can still remain private.
