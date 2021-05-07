Governor’s announcement brings excitement for Mankato summer plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With loosened restrictions this summer some of Mankato’s biggest events have a chance to return to almost normal... although restrictions are still in place and the vaccination goal still remains at 70%.
“With the announcement yesterday that kind of puts us back into the Ribfest as we know and love realm,” co-director, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Eric Jones said. “We are going to kind of push to have it look like it has always look.”
The pandemic left a mark on nearly everything in daily life. One industry that felt the strong impact was the restaurant industry, which was forced to have limited capacities and create dining spaces outside for their customers.
NaKato in North Mankato is one restaurant that has taken what the pandemic has taught them and used it to build on what they had. They have expanded and improved their outdoor dining area so customers can enjoy their food in the sun.
“It has been pretty nice actually we just doubled our patio size last year we had sort of the same thing but we had a snow fence around it,” general manager of NaKato Tony Dell said. “This year we put up a permanent fence to make a permanent adjustment. A lot of stuff that we did because of COVID, I think some of that business model is going to stay in place”
With the announcements made and restrictions set to loosen even further the city is looking forward to what summer may bring for the community of Mankato.
“We have been planning all spring, well winter and spring on continuing with the amphitheater, but yesterday’s announcement sure made things a lot brighter out there,” Jones said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.