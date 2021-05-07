Mankato man helping with food shortage in community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may have seen a truck driving around Mankato with food pallets on the back every Monday and Friday.
That is Adam Deleon taking time out of his day to help put food on families’ plates who need it the most.
“One of them will stop by and say you know this is the best meal that I have gotten in the last six months. That’s what keeps you doing this every single day,” ECHO Food Shelf volunteer, Adam Deleon said.
He gets food from various grocery stores in Mankato that would end up in landfills and brings it to the ECHO Food Shelf and other places that need the items.
He has been doing it for the last five years.
“So anything I mean, whatever is available, I am more than welcome to help out with whatever I can,” Deleon said.
The only thing Deleon accepts in return for his kindness is the satisfaction of knowing he is making a difference.
“It is just the reaction you know, one simple thing can change a lot of people’s minds. Like fresh food,” Deleon said.
The food that he collects means ECHO Food Shelf can help over 100 families get their basic needs met.
“Well, if we didn’t have all of the stuff that he brings us. We would not have as much fresh produce that we do have. It is really a godsend for us. That he takes this time to do this for us,” ECHO Food Shelf board member and worker, Suzanne Lewis said. “I guess all you can say is it is amazing.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Deleon did these grocery deliveries every day.
Bringing a little bit of certainty and hope to people looking to get back on their feet.
“Something that you are going to do is going to make the difference. Is giving back to the community,” Deleon said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.