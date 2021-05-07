MDH: 60 percent of Minnesotans receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows 60 percent of Minnesotans have at least one dose of the vaccine. 87 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one dose.
In Brown County, 61 percent have at least one dose. In Blue Earth County, 55 percent have at least one dose. In Watanwan County, 53 percent have at least one dose. In Faribault County, 51 percent have at least one dose.
Statewide, 2,628,225 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,069,779 have completed vaccine series.
State health officials report 1,453 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 585,677. Of those total cases, 41,822 are health care workers.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,216. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,377.
There are 564,326 people who are no longer isolated.
30,855 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,285 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,445,432.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 138 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 396,268.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,962.
4,852,812 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,423,000 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,127,558 people have completed both vaccine doses.
