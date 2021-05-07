Minnesota community vaccination sites now taking walk-ins

Walk-ins for Minnesotans age 16 and older are now accepted at the state sites in Bloomington at the Mall of America, St. Paul at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Lino Lakes and Oakdale. Walk-ins for Minnesotans 18 and up are now accepted at the Mankato, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud sites. The federally-supported State Fairgrounds site is not currently accepting walk-ins.