National Travel and Tourism Week celebrates small businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In observance of National Travel and Tourism Week, industry professionals are highlighting the vital role visiting guests play in Greater Mankato’s diverse economy.
“The travel and tourism industry is one of the hardest hit through the pandemic,” said Anna Thill, CDME and President of Visit Mankato.
In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry in Mankato supported nearly 5,400 full and part-time jobs and accounted for $257M in sales with $16.8M in sales tax generated.
Thill added, “In our area, 1 in 5 dollars in taxes that are collected is coming from the travel and tourism industry, and those taxes support our parks, they support our safety, they support our infrastructure.”
Small businesses like retailers, restaurants, and attractions comprise 83% of all travel businesses and organizations.
Visit Mankato is celebrating this week by showcasing local businesses that make travel and tourism work in our community.
“Thank the folks that are showing up and actually putting in the work or bringing your meal to you or helping you out at your favorite boutique,” mentioned Thill.
Visit Mankato says you can do your part to support tourism businesses and their staff by dining and tipping well at a local restaurant or by visiting your favorite hometown retailer.
“Literally anytime that you can purchase retail from somebody local, or a service, you have no idea how far that dollar goes when it stays in your own community,” said Tiffany Ward, CEO and Owner of Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato.
