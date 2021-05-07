Pandemic impacts 2021 college graduation ceremonies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an exciting time for college graduates in southern Minnesota.
A number of Bethany Lutheran College students officially graduated at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, with another ceremony taking place at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Two people per graduate are being allowed. A separate ceremony to honor 2020 grads takes place Saturday. All BLC ceremonies are being livestreamed online.
Across town at MSU Mankato, a virtual ceremony takes place at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Central College is planning a drive-up procession and virtual graduation ceremony on May 12 and 13.
In St. Peter, Gustavus will hold an in-person ceremony for its grads on May 16 that will be recorded and rebroadcast.
No in-person guests will be allowed.
