MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mother Nature. Mother Nature is an adult cat at Benchs who recently had kittens. She is a cuddly cat that enjoys exploring, getting pet, head scratches and enjoys being around people. She is very curious and is looking for love in a new home after raising her kittens. She has been at Benchs since the end of March and is looking for somewhere to relax and play.