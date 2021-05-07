Pick of the Litter: Mother Nature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Mother Nature.
Mother Nature is an adult cat at BENCHS who recently had kittens.
She is a cuddly cat that enjoys exploring, getting pet, head scratches and enjoys being around people. She is very curious and is looking for love in a new home after raising her kittens.
She has been at BENCHS since the end of March and is looking for somewhere to relax and play.
Anyone interested in adopting Mother Nature is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
