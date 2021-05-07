Treating pesky gnat bites in dogs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tis the season for gnats, and while they’re always an annoyance for humans, they can also be bothersome for our pets. Experts say the bites don’t typically cause harm to dogs but can form a visible rash where the skin is exposed. A dog may also be bothered to the point of licking the affected area.
“They’re actually called a grass gnat or a small black fly but they come out of the grass and of course the dog lower to the ground are easy targets and that hairless area underneath their tummy is really easy to access for them to gain into to bite,” says Gala Beckendorf, Nicollet Vet Clinic.
If the dog does seem bothered by gnat bites, experts recommend applying an anti-itch cream like hydrocortisone to the affected area.
