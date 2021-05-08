Blue Earth County Historical Society helps locals learn their family history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is helping folks learn more about their family history. Each month, the group invites the public to participate in a free informal genealogy chat via Zoom. Each chat invites folks to explore their ancestors, trace their family tree and utilize their research center.
A few weeks ago, the organization launched a new online research index for people in any location to search lists of births, obituaries, wills and other records. You can even place an order to have their loved one’s records emailed to them.
“It’s all about connections. People connecting with their family, their family history, building those family trees. We’re a great resource for that. We have a lot of great resources available in the history center in our research center for people to come and discover, but then we also have these new indexes online so people can kind of, even if there not local, they can still use those resources.,” said Danelle Erickson, BECHS Operations Manager.
Those interested in signing up for the monthly meetings should visit BECHS’s website for more information.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.