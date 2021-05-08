Wedding industry sees spike in business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the onset of the COVID-19 restrictions last year, safety protocols had many couples postponing their wedding days.
“Everybody postponed even not out to this year, but I have weddings postponed out to 2023,” said Abby Cherney, Owner of Abigale Cherney Photography.
Now, as restrictions loosen, area businesses are seeing more clients than ever hoping to tie the knot.
Cherney added, “It really changes the outlook with my business and gives me a lot of hope.”
Many couples postponed with the hopes that they would be able to celebrate their big day’s with their family and friends.
“It’s special. I think it’s so important to see people come together to celebrate big events like this,” stated Cherney.
Local beauticians are also seeing an increase in scheduling.
Maddy Endersbe, Beautician and Wedding Coordinator at Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato, said, “We now have last year’s weddings on top of this year’s weddings, so we are super busy.”
Endersbe said this is a sharp contrast from last year. She mentioned, “Weddings really just weren’t going on last year. I think we maybe had one or two.”
Both businesses are happy to feel a sense of normalcy once again.
“It’s really just great to be back doing what I love,” remarked Cherney.
