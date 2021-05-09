Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery hosts Mother’s Day brunch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery brought together local families celebrating Mothers Day.
The winery hosted a celebratory brunch and bingo day for families looking to spend some time with and celebrate the moms in their lives.
“Yeah mother’s day is great,” Karen Morley said. “It is kind of a nice day where family gets together and can be with everybody. There aren’t too many occasions where that happens where everybody is working and stuff so it is really fun.”
The day was filled with drinks, sunshine, food and prizes for the bingo winners.
“We just wanted to be able to celebrate moms, we haven’t done a Mothers Day event before and we wanted to last year but we weren’t able to because of COVID,” events manager for Chankaska Winery and Ranch Cynthia Strauser said. “So we were really excited to do it this year to celebrate moms and just anyone today.”
The pandemic made it difficult for people to come together safely, but now with loosened restrictions and increased vaccinations, life is beginning to return to normal.
Families say they were excited to celebrate their loved ones.
“It has been really nice, the buffet was really nice and it has just been fun playing bingo and it has just been really nice to be around everyone that is in the room,” Morley said.
The winery was excited about hosting this event after a year of cancellations and shut downs. They are excited to get back to their normal and to enjoy having people over for events like today’s brunch.
“I have a lot of wedding couple that have been waning on their toes to see how this year is going to be and so it feels good to know that we are able to plan our own events through Chankaska again, some concerts and things out here along with peoples weddings and smaller events as well,” Strauser said.
