Mayo Clinic reports 17% rise in trauma center patients amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - During the month of May, Mayo Clinic is highlighting the impact of trauma in the lives of children and adults.
According to the American Psychological Association, trauma is an emotional response to a terrible event.
Kyle McKenzie, a father of a trauma survivor, said, “There’s a lot of fear because you know of the impacts that can have down the road for somebody.”
It can lead to unpredictable emotions, flashbacks, strained relationships and even physical symptoms.
In the United States, Mayo Clinic says trauma is the leading cause of death for individuals ranging from infant to 45 years of age.
This past year has seen more traumatic injuries than years previous.
Brian Kim, M.D., Medical director of the Mayo Clinic Level I Trauma Center, mentioned, “What we have seen in our trauma center is that there has been a 17% increase in the number of injured patients that we’ve cared for.”
This National Trauma Awareness Month’s theme is safe and secure: safety is a choice, prevention is key.
Dr. Kim added, “Often times, these sorts of typical trauma patients, the injuries could have been potentially preventable.”
Taking steps as simple as being aware of one’s environment, following the rules of the road and wearing appropriate safety gear can be an effective to avoid traumatic injuries.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.