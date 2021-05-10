Blue Earth County Library teams up with Mankato Makerspace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Library Teams with Mankato Makerspace for classes and displays.
Throughout the month of May, the Blue Earth County Library System is dedicating the display cases at the Mankato branch to work by members of the Mankato Makerspace.
It is all part of a year long partnership of the two organizations.
The partnership is Makerspace personnel teaching virtual classes on paint dipping and jewelry making among other classes.
Which happens every Monday and is referred to as ‘Makers Monday’.
This was kick started to raise awareness for the vast amount of artistry found in the Mankato community and beyond.
”So having that stuff available in our community is very very cool and the library is so happy to be showcasing them and working with them and providing that. Working with library patrons to those types of activities,” Blue Earth County Library System director of library services, Kelly McBride said.
Some of the artwork that will be on display at the Blue Earth County Library will be Ceramics, paintings and jewelry.
Which will be showcased throughout the month of May.
