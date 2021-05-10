Bomgaars announces Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Gander Mountain and Gordmans building on Highway 22 in Mankato will soon no longer be vacant.
Bomgaars announcing it is taking over the 117 thousand square foot space. The farm and ranch chain based in Sioux City, Iowa currently has 101 stores throughout the U.S, employing around 2700 people.
Stores offer everything from farm and pet supplies to clothing, hardware, and more. Bomgaars plans to open its Mankato location this fall.
