Charges filed in Circle Inn Bar break-in

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman is charged in connection to a break-in reported at the Circle Inn Bar in North Mankato.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Nicollet County, more than $280 dollars worth of items were taken from the bar during the incident last Monday morning. Court documents say the cost of damage to the bar totaled more than $1600.
After reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence, 18-year-old Nayeli Garcia, of North Mankato, was charged in the case. She faces one count of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree damage to property, and one count of theft.
