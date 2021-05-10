Community celebrates Mankato 7-year-old’s final chemotherapy appointment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police, fire department and a Mankato neighborhood came together to celebrate a very deserving seven-year Monday.
Chay Simonson, a Washington Elementary first-grader, finished his last chemotherapy appointment Monday.
Simonson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago when he was four.
He’s gone through nine months of intense chemotherapy and 13 maintenance cycles, including monthly trips to Rochester for infusion treatments
Monday evening, the community congratulated Simonson with a drive-by parade in front of his home.
