Community celebrates Mankato 7-year-old’s final chemotherapy appointment
Seven-year-old Chay Simonson smiles as he looks at bubbles blown during a parade celebrating his final chemotherapy appointment, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. Simonson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago when he was four.  (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton | May 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 9:30 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police, fire department and a Mankato neighborhood came together to celebrate a very deserving seven-year Monday.

Chay Simonson, a Washington Elementary first-grader, finished his last chemotherapy appointment Monday.

Simonson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago when he was four.

He’s gone through nine months of intense chemotherapy and 13 maintenance cycles, including monthly trips to Rochester for infusion treatments

Monday evening, the community congratulated Simonson with a drive-by parade in front of his home.

