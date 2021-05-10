MDH: 1,191 new cases of COVID-19, 60 percent of Minnesotans receive one dose of vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials report 1,191 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 588,952. Of those total cases, 41,920 are health care workers.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is 7,231. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,378.
There are 570,036 people who are no longer isolated.
30,942 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,295 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,523,868.
The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows 60 percent of Minnesotans have at least one dose of the vaccine. 88 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one dose. 49 percent of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.
In Brown County, 62 percent have at least one dose. In Blue Earth County, 60 percent have at least one dose. In Watanwon County, 56 percent have at least one dose. In Faribault County, 54 percent have at least one dose.
Statewide, 2,661,153 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,163,864 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 100 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 397,709.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,985.
4,894,320 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,507,278 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,192,152 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.