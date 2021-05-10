Minnesota State to play St. Thomas on Hockey Day Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks will take the ice against St. Thomas when Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Mankato this winter.
The annual celebration of hockey in Minnesota was scheduled to be in Mankato in 2021, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mavericks will be coming off their best season in recent memory, having won their first playoff game in program history and advancing to the Frozen Four, also for the first time.
The Tommies will be newcomers to Division I hockey when they join, along with the Mavericks, join the CCHA in the months to come.
Organizers said more details about Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato will be released later this summer.
