New suites being added to ISG Field

”Not just to rearrange a fan who used to sit in the grandstands, now going to be in the suites. I think it is just to draw more fans and have it be more availability for fans. If they want to sit in the grandstands great, if they want to visit our other hospitality areas they can do that. Now we have this new area beyond the right field wall. There is something for everybody, all different levels,” general manager of Mankato MoonDogs, Tyler Kuch said.