New suites being added to ISG Field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New upgrades are happening at ISG Field just in time for MoonDogs baseball summer games.
Three new shipping container suites are being added to the park.
They’ll be beyond the right-field fence, about ten feet off the ground with each hanging a few feet over the field.
Each suite can sit around twenty fans and will be catered by restaurants with Mankato Independent Originals.
They’ll also boast Tv’s, snacks and drinks.
In addition the suites also have a rooftop that fits 45 to 60 people.
The Mankato MoonDogs hope to have them done by the start of their season on the last day of May.
The suites will be adding a different sense of professionalism and wonder to ISG Field for both the fans, players and staff.
”Not just to rearrange a fan who used to sit in the grandstands, now going to be in the suites. I think it is just to draw more fans and have it be more availability for fans. If they want to sit in the grandstands great, if they want to visit our other hospitality areas they can do that. Now we have this new area beyond the right field wall. There is something for everybody, all different levels,” general manager of Mankato MoonDogs, Tyler Kuch said.
You don’t have to be a season ticket holder to rent the suites; they are open to anyone who is interested in seeing the ball game from a different perspective.
