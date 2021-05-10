Not keen on green: Organic farm criticized for harming land

Months later, Dwayne Beck says his fears were realized. He collected photographs of the damage: small drifts of wind-blown soil in a roadside ditch, and a country road that disappears into a brown cloud of blowing dust. “The soil that blew out of there, it will never be the same as it was before it blew,” he says. It won’t have the stability and structure of healthy soil, held in place by the roots of plants.