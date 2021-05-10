Online tool to speed up Real ID process

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A faster way to get your REAL ID; the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced a new online tool to help speed up the process.
Minnesotans now have until May 3, 2023, to be REAL ID ready. To make the process easier, DPS has established an online tool that allows users to pre-apply online and upload documents in order to save time during an office visit.
As of April 28, more than 7,100 Minnesotans have applied for document pre-verification. On average, those who pre-verify documents receive their driver’s license or ID card in seven to ten business days.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.