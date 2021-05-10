Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the scene in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Source: Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)