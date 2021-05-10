Protected wildlife area burns after fire spreads from private property

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A grass fire damaged a wildlife protective area just north of Henderson last Friday.
According to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the unattended fire at the intersection of the scenic byway and Jesseland Road at 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, authorities say crews discovered that the fire had spread from an adjacent private property, damaging a “large portion” of the wildlife protective area.
Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan Fire Departments were among the responding crews who extinguished the fire.
The fire is still under investigation and emergency responders remind the public to never leave a fire unattended and be aware of weather conditions before burning.
