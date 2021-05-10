Restaurants see busy weekend as some restrictions begin to fade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Just in time for the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz announced last Thursday that bars and restaurants can remain open until their regulated closing times, with 75% capacity and have up to 10 people per table.
It is good news for the hospitality industry amid an anticipated busy weekend with college graduations and Mother’s Day.
“It felt like a normal weekend for once in a long time,” Tav on the Ave manager Nick Oliver said.
At Tav on the Ave, management says larger groups were happy they could dine together.
“We could get the whole family at one table instead of splitting them up at three different tables for 10 people. So grandma and grandpa didn’t have to go sit all by themselves. Nice to have some looser restrictions on the patio, being able to have bigger groups out here again, especially on how nice of a weekend it was,” Oliver added.
Restaurants across Mankato and southern Minnesota kept busy during the weekend with the allowed increase in capacity and the double whammy of celebrations for students and mothers.
Friday’s dialed back restrictions were the first steps ahead of the next wave of restrictions being lifted on May 28. But with the staffing shortage across the hospitality industry, not all restaurants are ready to go full swing.
“We usually close at 1 a.m. during normal times, but we are extending to midnight now — not quite the full 1 a.m. yet. [We are] always looking for people and, hopefully, by then we’ll have enough staff to at least add in some more tables and be able to seat some more people inside,” stated Oliver.
But as summer creeps up, Tav on the Ave, like many restaurants, is excited to welcome back larger numbers of people.
“Summer is going to be huge this year, kind of the first summer in a while people get to get out and do stuff. We know it’s going to be a fun summer and, hopefully, we can rock and roll with as many people as we can,” said Oliver.
