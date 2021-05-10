St. Peter Police Dept. seeks help locating theft suspects

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Peter Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of catalytic converter thefts. Police say 18 thefts have occurred over the last three weeks, with the majority of incidents happening near Gustavus Adolphus College.
The suspects are using a battery powered saw to remove the converters. Police say it takes the individuals less than a minute to commit each crime.
Police are searching for two vehicles of interest: a 2004 white Saab Convertible with Minnesota license plate MCJ-611 and a 1999 Blue Saab four-door sedan with Minnesota license plate 504-XUZ.
Anyone with information should contact authorities.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.