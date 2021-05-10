Windom awarded $425,000 grant for redevelopment project

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $3.8 million to redevelop 11 sites in eight different cities throughout Minnesota.
The Redevelopment Grant Program helps communities with the cost of redeveloping industrial, residential or commercial sites based on the overall need, readiness of the proposed project, the increase in tax base, and the number of jobs created and retained.
Across the state, projects funded by the grants are expected to create more than 974 new housing units, 470 of which will be affordable housing.
The city of Windom has been awarded nearly $425,000 for the demolition of a 15-acre site. Formerly Cemstone, the property will be transformed into 10 single-family lots, two duplex lots, and a 25-unit apartment building.
“In Windom, we’ve been fortunate to see recent economic growth with hiring at High Life Foods, Toro Company, and other companies in Windom, so our highest priority is housing,” said Drew Hage, Development Director of Economic Development Authority of Windom.
The state says the Cemstone redevelopment is Phase I of a 34-acre development. It is anticipated this project will increase the tax base by $61,611, and leverage $5 million of private investment.
Hage added, “The benefits of the redevelopment project are not only for housing and supporting the businesses in Windom. It also helps with lake protection and pedestrian safety.”
The city says they are still working on a timeline for the redevelopment, with the purchase agreement still in the works.
