American Craft Beer Week celebrates local breweries

NEW ULM and SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The 15th annual American Craft Beer Week is in full swing, and people are making a trip to their favorite locally-owned taprooms, brewpubs and breweries to celebrate.
“It’s really important that people come here and see who we are and what we are. We think that’s really important to our future,” said Ted Marti, President of Schell’s Brewery.
The Brewers Association, committed to highlighting independent American craft breweries, is hosting this week’s celebration across the country.
The Association says it is a time to galvanize support for small and independent breweries to honor their resiliency in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release announcing this year’s celebration, Ann Obenchain of the Brewers Association, said, “We are finally able to envision gathering with friends and family at local breweries again, now or in the near future. This year’s American Craft Beer Week, more than ever, is about more than just delicious craft beer; it’s about community and showing support for hometown taprooms, brewpubs, and breweries.”
The Association encourages folks to seek out their favorite beer or to discover a new offering.
“We have a big beer release this week. Our lemon shandy, which was really popular last year, is back now, and we’re doing a sale on crowlers. We’re gonna have a special on our twice a day milk stout,” added David Forster, Manager of Sleepy Eye Brewing Company.
They also invite people to look into their local brewery’s on-premise, to-go or possibly via home delivery options to enjoy their favorite beverages safely.
Forster stated, “We do try to make it as easy as possible to taste our great craft beer and try other stuff, too.”
