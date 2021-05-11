Authorities ask for help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

By Kelsey Barchenger | May 11, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 12:36 PM

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Glencoe asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials say Alicia Hernandez was last seen leaving her parents’ home last Saturday in a Green Pontiac car without a driver’s license or learner’s permit. According to the family, she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with white pajama pants and black glasses. She also has short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glencoe Police Department by calling (320) 864-5171.

