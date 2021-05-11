Bill for incarcerated pregnant women to be Gov. Walz’s desk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill offering conditional release to pregnant inmates heads to the desk of Governor Tim Walz.
The bill is dubbed the Healthy Start Act and was the first all-women-led bill in the Minnesota House. It allows pregnant incarcerated women to be placed into community settings so they can stay together with their babies. The new mothers will also be required to find a job and enroll in a variety of educational programs, including parenting skills and mental health treatment services.
