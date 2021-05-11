Cannabis legalization bill gains bipartisan support, likely to die in Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Among the reasons legalizing marijuana has bipartisan support in Minnesota, Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL-Mankato) says the bill would make marijuana use safer.
“I think it regulates a market that already is existing and so when you have a market that’s legal and regulated, it’s a lot safer than just an underground market that we don’t have any control of.”
He also points to the benefits of consumption for Minnesotans, like veterans and other residents with PTSD.
“We heard in my labor and veterans committee, veteran after veteran coming in to say they had prescription after prescription after prescription they were able to get rid of like 10 — one veteran said 10 prescriptions they were able to get rid of because they started using cannabis.”
Frederick says bill writers looked at states like Colorado and Washington to learn more about the impact of legalization —like tax revenue. In 2020, the Rocky Mountain state surpassed $2 billion in total marijuana sales. They’ve brought in almost $1.6 billion in taxes since 2014.
“There’s money that’s going toward education, there’s money that’s going toward mental health, there’s money going toward substance use disorder treatment. It’s all things that I really believe is going to benefit the state as a whole while creating a safer state at the same time.”
Frederick says there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the bill in the House.
“I don’t believe in it. It’s just something I feel very strongly about,” Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) said.
In the Senate, it’s a different story.
“I just don’t think it’s something that Minnesota should be a leader in,” Jasinski continued. “I mean, at some point, it may happen federally, but I just don’t think we should be a leader in this by any means.”
Jasinski says his constituents and local public safety have shared their concerns that legalization could increase crime, traffic accidents and mental health issues. He says he’s also worried that getting weed on the market would encourage more children to try it.
“It just gets it into younger and younger kids. And it’s just not a positive effect. I tried it in college and high school and, it was fun, but it just does not promote working and hard work and just does not seem smart to me.”
Jasinski and other Republicans in the senate say because this is a budget year, legalizing cannabis should not be one of Minnesota’s priorities. While the Senate is expected to block the bill, local leaders encourage residents with strong feelings, one way or the other, to contact their local representatives.
