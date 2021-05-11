DNR: beware of cold water during fishing opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fishing opener this weekend, the DNR urging anglers to be aware, water temperatures might be lower than you expect.
While we had some extra ice-free days this Spring on many area lakes, our temperatures have stayed relatively cool. Officials say about 30 percent of annual boating fatalities happen when the water is less than 70 degrees, and often involve not wearing a life jacket. And a reminder, anyone younger than 10 is required to wear a life jacket when boating, but officials are urging everyone to wear one when they’re on or near the water.
