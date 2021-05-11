The Docket: state to get more money than expected from Coronavirus relief package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota state government will get about $200 million more than it was expecting under President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus relief package.
The state learned Monday it will be getting $2.8 billion in federal aid. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expressing hope that new guidelines over how states can spend the aid might help speed up the slow pace of negotiations over the state’s next budget.
The legislative session is due to adjourn next Monday, but the governor and leaders of the divided Legislature have yet to agree on budget targets. Senate Republicans, House Democrats and Walz are still trading offers.
“Once we know what those budget targets are, it makes that negotiation between the House and the Senate on our respective bills, kind of know where we need to land,” Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL, Mankato) said.
If lawmakers can’t come to an agreement on the budget before session adjourns, they will be forced to have a special session.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers, like Rep. Jeremy Munson (R, Lake Crystal) also have their own items they’re hoping to see cross the finish line.
“Particularly with my legislation, I wrote a bill to remove it as a primary offense to have expired tabs on your car. That’s got into the public safety bill. So there’s going to be discussions in the conference committee to see if the Senate accepts that language. There’s funding for Little Lakers Day Care in Lake Crystal,” Munson said.
Munson said he’s also pushing for money to help study flooded areas in Madelia and Waterville.
He’s also hopeful to see his bill, titled Cassie’s Law, make progress.
The bill helps people with traumatic brain injuries caught in the criminal justice system.
“And that’s a bill that I wrote a couple of years ago and have been working to get through the House again. It passed the House last year, and it passed the House this year,” said Munson.
The bill is included in the House public safety bill but is not included in the Senate version.
But there is a study in the Senate related to the bill.
Representative Frederick said there are also bills he’s pushing for.
“I’ve got a helmets to hard hats bill that supports veterans or leading the military that kind of giving them apprenticeship opportunities for construction trades. That has been received really well with bipartisan support, so I’m hopeful that that will cross the finish line. There’s a bunch of different mental health bills and substance use disorder treatment bills that I’m hopeful for as well,” said Frederick.
Senate Democrats are also aiming to see climate legislation push through.
