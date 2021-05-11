Dry conditions remain concern for MN farmers

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists over 46 percent of the United States in some form of drought. It’s only the fourth time since the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been tracking drought data that the drought index has been this high in May. Experts say once crops emerge, drought is usually not a major concern until late June and July when corn reaches the tasseling and pollination stage. The dry weather has allowed farmers to make major progress in the fields though, with 85 percent of the corn crop planted and 65% of Minnesota soybeans now planted.