FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12-15

(KEYC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents ages 12 to 15.
The final decision on Emergency Use Approval is expected tomorrow by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Health Care officials encourage parents and caregivers to protect their teens against COVID-19 when the vaccine is available to them.
The CDC currently recommends a minimum interval of 14 days before and after COVID-19 vaccines in which no other vaccines can be administered.
Health Officials are excited to advance in the next step for the vaccination process.
”We pediatricians are just over the moon that it is finally our turn to get our patients in and protected. It is one more step into getting to a more normal summer for kids. It is one step safer for camps, for get-together’s, for overnights. For all of those things that kids have been really struggling without,” Mankato Clinic pediatrician, Dr. Katie Smentek said.
Mankato Clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, May nineteenth, at the Children’s Health Center and accepting appointments beginning on May twelfth.
Today the state reported 583 new cases of COVID, and nine new deaths.
