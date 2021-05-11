Gov. Walz to highlight Minnesota vaccine success

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz taking part in a virtual roundtable discussion this afternoon with President Biden, highlighting Minnesota’s vaccine success.
State officials say Minnesota leads the nation in expanding vaccine access, ranking in the top ten states for percent of doses administered. Nearly 90% of Minnesotans age 65 and older and more than 60% of those age 16 and older have received at least one shot. Minnesota is also directing 40% of its doses to the most socially vulnerable zip codes over the next four weeks.
According to the CDC, Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita of states in the Midwest. The Census Bureau also ranked Minnesota as the best state for children during the pandemic.
