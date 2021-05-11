Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial

The weekslong search for Tibbetts attracted intense coverage on Fox News and other outlets. Then-President Donald Trump and other Republicans cited the case before the 2018 midterm elections to argue for stricter immigration laws after learning that Rivera allegedly moved to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when he was a teenager. That came over the objections of Tibbetts’ relatives, who said her death should not be used to promote a political agenda that she would have opposed as racist.