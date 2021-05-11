Landscape Arboretum in full bloom

CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring is in full bloom across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. One of the best places to see it is at the Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
“There are plants blooming all over the arboretum right now. But the tulips are the star of the show this week. We plant 39,000 tulips. It’s a year-long process we start designing now for next year, order plants during the summer from growers all over the world, mostly the Netherlands. They are planted in October and they are timed to bloom on Mother’s Day week,” says Peter Moe, Director of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
The arboretum is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.
Before planning a visit, you do need to make reservations online.
