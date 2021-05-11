Mankato City Council discusses city summer event updates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz announced at Monday night’s city council meeting the city will look to book local bands for this year’s Rib Fest.
Governor Walz’s reopening plans last week put the festival back on the summer event calendar.
Arntz said during Monday’s meeting that hiring local bands would save the city money as well.
The future is looking bright for fireworks returning to Mankato’s skies this Fourth of July. Arntz said the city is optimistic about fireworks returning to Riverfront Park.
This year’s event could be more toned down than in year’s past, and, Arntz said city council meetings could return in person soon, meaning the public could return to those meetings as well.
She said the council is looking at the middle of July, after the last of state COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Some regional bands have been secured for RibFest and further announcements are expected over the next few weeks.
In addition, work is being done with the Mankato Brewery to create a collaborative RibFest beer that will honor local musician Steve Murphy.
Fourth of July and in-person city council meeting plans are not officially confirmed.
Work is also being done with additional community partners to use Vetter Stone Amphitheater for community movie nights, church services and private events.
