New plaza to be added to Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The city of St. Peter might be getting a new plaza in Minnesota Square Park, which the city has been working on for nearly three years.
The St. Peter City Council voted on a bid to go forward with the construction for an entrance plaza area.
The construction will include leveling out the area in front of College Avenue, which will be 60 feet wide and 140 feet long. This will make things more accessible to the park, downtown and the pavilion.
Construction for the concrete will begin after the Fourth of July holiday and will allow more food vendors and other amenities to set up shop in the park.
City leaders believe the plaza will add that much more to the park and create more opportunities to host events.
”This is a destination in St. Peter. Today is even kind of slow, and you can see how many people are here. Our goal is to improve not only the number of people that come in here, but the walkability of the people that come here and get around the park in any manner,” St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton explained.
The construction process should be done by fall, just in time for St. Peter’s Rock Fest.
Even after this upgrade to the park, city officials say there are additional plans for Minnesota Square Park that will be coming in the future.
