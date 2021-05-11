Parade of lights seen over parts of Minnesota spurs curiosity

Minn. (KEYC) - A parade of lights seen in the night sky over parts of the world including Minnesota have, left some people, wondering what exactly they were looking at.
But not to worry, it’s not an alien invasion.
“It was so bizarre and I’ve looked at all my life I’m 66. And I’ve never seen anything like that,” said St. Clair resident, Scott Mcconkey.
Mcconkey says his grandson spotted the lights first over St. Clair Saturday.
The string of lights was actually internet satellites from Elon Musk’s Space X launch.
“They are basically a train moving across the sky where each of the satellites is like a car in that train. And they are not connected physically but they know where the other satellites are around them by sending out a signal,” said Minnesota State University, Mankato Astronomy and Physics Profesor, Michael Rutowski.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Florida on May 4, adding 60 more Starlink satellites into space, totalling about 1400 now in low orbit.
The Starlink project will use thousands of satellites to provide high-speed internet to the world, including remote and rural areas.
Broadband accessibility remains an issue for many, including in our nine-county region as Region 9 Development Commission Executive Director, Nicole Grienswic explains,
“Really it ranges from about 55 percent in Faribault county (and) Nicollet county has about 78 percent of their households are served. That gives you an idea that we are very far from having 100 percent coverage,” said Griensewic.
Right now the project is in its beta testing phase, which includes some parts of Minnesota.
Eventually, Musk hopes to put tens of thousands of satellites into orbit in the coming decades.
But this raises concerns for those who study the night sky.
Satellites can reflect light from the sun and create problems for the sensitive instruments pointed out into the universe.
“We are still going to see these as really, really bright objects against the background of things that we are really interested in observing such as stars and galaxies, objects possibly coming to earth,” said Rutowski.
This week, SpaceX says about 500 thousand people have put out orders for Starlink service.
